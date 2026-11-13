undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Zoho Publishes Eight Critical ManageEngine CVEs, One Rated 9.9
By Andrew Doyle,4 days ago
Zoho published advisories on November 12 for eight critical ManageEngine vulnerabilities across M365 Manager Plus, ServiceDesk Plus and DDI Central, with the top score of CVSS 9.9 going to a privilege escalation in M365 Manager Plus. No exploitation has been reported, and none of the flaws appears in the CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog.