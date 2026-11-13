undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nine Pennington School Athletes Commit to Division I College Programs
By Community Contributor,3 days ago
Nine student-athletes from The Pennington School’s Class of 2027 celebrated their commitments to NCAA Division I college athletic programs during a signing ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the school’s Sparks Gymnasium. The seniors will continue their athletic careers at colleges and universities across the country, competing in soccer,...