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Long-travel trail bike semifinal: Cotic vs. Ibis
By Travis Reill,4 days ago
Singletracks may earn commissions from affiliate links and/or receive products from manufacturers for review. Read our editorial guidelines here. The second semifinal in the long-travel category pits the Cotic Jeht against the Ibis Ripmo, and it’s shaping up to be a truly interesting matchup. Cotic, perhaps the most boutique bike on the bracket, faces the mainstream Ibis Ripmo. Now, Ibis may not be an “industry giant” like Trek or Specialized, but we’re all familiar with the brand.