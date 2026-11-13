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Let’s Get Pairing Episode 102: E.P. Carrillo Pledge of Allegiance 2024
By William Cooper,4 days ago
On Episode 102 for Let’s Get Pairing, Tripp and Denis tackle pairings for E.P. Carrillo Perez-Carrillo Pledge of Allegiance 2024. The name is derived from the third and fourth installments of the Perez-Carrillo lines, the Pledge and Allegiance, respectively. The idea for the name came from EPC Chief Operating Officer Selim Hanono. While the name is a mashup of the Pledge and Allegiance names, the blend is entirely different as it emphasizes incorporating U.S.-grown American tobacco. The 2024 was the second installment in what has become an annual release for Casa Carrillo (which was still called E.P. Carrillo in 2024)