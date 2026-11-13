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Indie Author Day Book Fair brings literary focus to Raphael Vineyard & Winery
By Stephanie Villani,4 days ago
Novelist Effie Kammenou organized the Indie Author Day Book Fair, which will take place this Sunday, Nov. 15 at Raphael Vineyard & Winery. (Photo courtesy of Effie Kammenou) Raphael Vineyard & Winery (39390 Main Road, Peconic, 631-765-1100) hosts an afternoon of books, wine and panel discussions for literary lovers at the first annual Indie Author Day Book Fair, taking place on Sunday, Nov. 15 from noon to 4 p.m.