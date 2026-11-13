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North Fork Open Houses: 5 listings for the weekend of November 14
By Stephanie Villani,4 days ago
Visit this stylish home on Shelter Island at an open house on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Corcoran) Living on the North Fork offers a unique blend of charm and coastal appeal, from its picturesque historic towns and acclaimed dining scene to its renowned farms and waterfront setting. Whether you’re searching for a primary residence, a vacation home for the family, or a relaxing weekend retreat, you’ll find a wide range of properties to suit your needs.