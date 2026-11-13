undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Juice Buzz To Celebrate Second Location With Leonardtown Ribbon-Cutting
By Sophia Blackwell,3 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Before Juice Buzz had a storefront, co-founder Jeanette Kent was making juice for friends and family. She had taken up juicing as part of a broader change in how she ate and lived while dealing with autoimmune health issues. Around the same time, Dana, a certified health coach with a master’s degree in nutrition, was developing a juice business of her own. The two teamed up to build Juice Buzz.