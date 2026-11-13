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A $2,000/Hour Sauna! A Sunken Ikea Ship! Uber Parking!: Philly News, By the Numbers
By Victor Fiorillo,3 days ago
Oh, and Frontier says it's debuting "first-class" seats in Philadelphia. Okay, then. It’s been a busy week in Philadelphia news. We break it all down for you below. Minimum you’ll pay to upgrade your Frontier Airlines seat to first class (or at least what the budget airline is calling first class) when they roll out new seating options next year. Believe it or not, Frontier actually carries the second-highest number of passengers annually out of Philadelphia, with American Airlines carrying the most. All I know is that when I recently flew Frontier to Puerto Rico, the pilot came in for a landing twice – I’m talking the runway was right below us – and for whatever reason had to pull up. Third time was a charm. Yes, I started praying.