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Cool and sunny weather into the weekend as rain chances leave and dry conditions takeover
By Thomas Battle,4 days ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The weekend is going to be much cooler as temperatures drop dramatically from what we were enjoying a few days ago. Today highs are in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine, but we also have a strong breeze again. Gusts will be around 25 mph on Friday and that'll make even the cooler morning feel pretty chilly.