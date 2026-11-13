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bacteria become the builders in ETH zurich’s exploration of living architecture
By thomai tsimpou,3 days ago
By bringing microorganisms into digital fabrication, karen antorveza paez investigates how biological activity can reshape the relationship between architecture, materials and nonhuman life. what if bacteria could build the architecture of the future?. At ETH Zurich, researcher Karen Antorveza Paez explores the possibility of bacteria becoming architectural collaborators by combining...