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José Martínez brings presence, volume and veteran experience to FC Cincinnati for the playoff run and beyond
By Staff Writer,3 days ago
When Jose Martinez first arrived, there was optimism that he would be an option for FC Cincinnati come playoff time. He has since far exceeded those expectations, making his debut weeks ahead of schedule. Now he is eager to do more than make appearances, and hopes to leave his mark on this FCC season and team before it’s too late.