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No. 6 Texas Is 4-0 Against the CFP Top 25 and Still Getting Four Points at Three-Loss LSU. Thursday's Injury Report Shows Why.
By Larry Norris,4 days ago
No team in the country has stacked better wins than 7-2 Texas. Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns beat Ohio State 24-23 in September, went into Knoxville and beat Tennessee 20-17, knocked off Ole Miss 34-27 in Austin and rallied past Missouri 34-20 in Columbia last Saturday. All four of those victims still sit inside Tuesday night's College Football Playoff Top 25, giving sixth-ranked Texas two more CFP Top 25 victories than anyone else in America and six straight wins over AP Top 25 opponents dating back to last season.