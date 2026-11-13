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Joe Burrow Had a 123.9 Rating Against Pittsburgh in September and Still Lost. Cincinnati Hasn't Fixed Why.
By Larry Norris,8 days ago
On Sept. 27 in Pittsburgh, Joe Burrow played about as clean a road game as an AFC North quarterback can ask for. He completed 28 of 37 passes for 282 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 123.9 passer rating, putting touchdown throws in the hands of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki.