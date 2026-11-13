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Restaurant coming to old Drago's space gets demo permit and other Lafayette-area construction
By Adam Daigle,4 days ago
Building permits issued Nov. 4-10 for the cities of Lafayette, Youngsville and Broussard and the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish:. OTHER: 3700 Simcoe St., description, pool house and cabana renovations for Oakbourne Country Club; applicant, BHA; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $80,000. New commercial. COFFEE: 3211 Johnston St., description, new location...
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