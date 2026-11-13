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First Alert Forecast: Freeze warnings for the weekend
By Ashley Sivik,3 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Into the weekend: Our first freeze warnings of the season have been issued for the weekend. Overnight lows will drop to the mid and low 30s with frost and freeze likely. We will warm up in the afternoon, but it will still be cool as highs top out in the low 60s. By the end of the weekend, we will see a gradual warming trend that continues into next week.