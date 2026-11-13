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WATCH: Harrison travels to McEachern in Region 3-7A rematch in first round of postseason
By Max Wolborsky, Score Atlanta,4 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Score Atlanta) — Region foes take to the gridiron for the second time this season, this time with their seasons on the line as No. 23 Harrison (6-4, 3-3 in Region 3-7A) travels to No. 10 McEachern (8-2, 6-0 in Region 3-7A) to take on the Indians in the first round of the GHSA Class 7A postseason.