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Nascar’s been building a fan database for years. Will a larger fanbase follow?
By Alyssa Meyers,4 days ago
Nascar is known for speed on track, but there’s no gas pedal for building a fandom quickly. About one-third of Americans consider themselves fans of Nascar, and about one-quarter of those fans say they’re “more engaged with Nascar now than they were in previous seasons,” according to a recent report from MRI-Simmons. But Nascar is no NFL, a league so large that about half of Americans consider themselves fans.