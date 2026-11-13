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Pens Points: Penguins prepare to welcome new Hall of Fame class
By Garrett Behanna,4 days ago
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: General Manager Jim Rutherford of the Pittsburgh Penguins hugs goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury #29 after Game Six of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Penguins defeated the Predators 2-0. The Pittsburgh Penguins win the Stanley Cup Final series against the Nashville Predators 4-2. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images) | NHLI via Getty Images.