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‘The Body’: Dancing with the devil
By Crystal Thacker,4 days ago
Halloween may be over, but that doesn’t mean our craving for all things horror is; Netflix knows this, and released “The Body” on Wednesday, Nov. 11. A psychological drama and horror series, “The Body” follows the St. Mark’s Lions, in need of a new member of their dance team after one suffered an injury. Come All Hallows Eve of 2004, they have their new member facing her initiation, but something goes wrong. Is she dead? Was the initiation drug really pure? “The Body” is a confusing show full of manipulation, sexual confusion and of course, a hefty dose of religious guilt, which helps to inform our characters’ decisions.