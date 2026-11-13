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Art in the Park and Lighthouse Run among upcoming community activities
4 days ago
7 to 11 p.m. After more than a decade, Art in the Park, presented by MasTec, makes its return to Coral Gables! Originally held from 2007 to 2012, this cultural event transforms Ponce Circle Park into a gathering place celebrating art, music and community. Guests can enjoy live performances, visual arts and food. Reviving a tradition that once brought hundreds of residents and visitors together. Free and open to the public.
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