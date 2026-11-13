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'1776' back on stage
4 days ago
The musical “1776” will be performed at the Porter Globe Theatre of Ransomville (PGTR) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20-21, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2553 Youngstown-Lockport Road in Ransomville (formerly the Masonic Lodge). The show is presented by the Porter Players, in association with Youngstown Presbyterian Church, and is an extension of the production that took place at the Post Theatre in Fort Niagara State Park last summer. However, this production will be fully staged, and features a venue with "alley" or "avenue" seating – that is, with the audience on two sides of the performers.