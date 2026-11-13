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Dearborn Co. Plan Commission Needs More Time Before Voting on Solar Rules Recommendation
By Travis Thayer,3 days ago
The Plan Commission declined to vote on a recommendation after a heated debate on Thursday. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - The Dearborn County Plan Commission held a public hearing on Thursday night regarding proposed amendments to the Dearborn County Zoning Ordinance. A vote on a recommendation for Dearborn County Commissioners was...