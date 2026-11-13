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Trivium preview upcoming ‘Crown In The Grave’ album with the video for ‘Dead Inside Of Me’
By Staff,3 days ago
Trivium have officially announced their 11th studio album, “Crown In The Grave,” set for release Nov. 20 through Roadrunner Records. The forthcoming record follows 2021’s “In the Court of the Dragon” and features drummer Alex Rüdinger, who has now joined Matthew K. Heafy, Corey Beaulieu and Paolo Gregoletto in the band’s current lineup.