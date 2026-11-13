undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The ReStore offers Two Extraordinary Chandeliers
3 days ago
A glittering piece of the Gilded Age is ready to reinvent the entry of your home. These extraordinary chandeliers come from a distinguished 19th-century home in Rockland, Maine, where they once graced either side of a grand, sweeping central staircase. Their graceful presence, sparkling crystal, and timeless elegance evoke an era when beauty and craftsmanship were celebrated in every detail.