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Reserve Your Spot for the Foundation Christmas Luncheon
4 days ago
Don’t miss out on a festive holiday luncheon to support SFSC students and help Build for the Future. The SFSC Foundation invites our faculty and staff to join us for our Christmas Luncheon. Dine at the grand ol’ Hotel Jacaranda for a delicious holiday meal prepared by Pink Pineapple Catering Company in our dining rooms and peruse the holiday décor throughout with friends and/or fellow colleagues. Shop and drop your raffle ticket into one of the beautiful holiday gift baskets. We ask that you please bring one nonperishable item to help support Pete’s Pantry, the on-campus food pantry. We thank you for your support of the SFSC students, our future leaders.