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Paul Taylor (1930–2018): Master of Light and Darkness
By Jack Quinn,8 days ago
Share your thoughts in the comment section below. Linked names go to that person’s TheaterScene page, where you can see how often we’ve covered them. Paul Taylor, the modern-dance choreographer whose company became one of the world’s most durable single-choreographer troupes, and whose range ran from the buoyant pedestrian poetry of Esplanade to darker social critiques like The Word, died on August 29, 2018, at a hospital in Manhattan. He was 88. The cause was renal failure, said Lisa Labrado, a spokeswoman for the Paul Taylor Dance Company—reported by The New York Times, The Associated Press and The Guardian. TheaterScene’s Joel Benjamin reviewed the company while Taylor was still making new work, returned after his death to watch the troupe under his chosen successor, and kept measuring other choreographers against him. This is an appreciation of that coverage and the work behind it.