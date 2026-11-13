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The Modern Sport Bike Destined For Dream-Garage Status
By Abhik Das,4 days ago
Future collector bikes are supposed to be special. They’re interesting because the industry stops making what once seemed normal, leaving a particular engine layout or riding experience stranded in time. And it’s not a case of the rarest or the most powerful being the best. It is often the machine that represents a short-lived engineering decision that nobody bothers to repeat. That is where one modern Kawasaki sport bike starts to look well positioned for the long term.
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