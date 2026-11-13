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Noles News: FSU travels to the Steel City for Friday Night ACC showdown
By LastNoleofKrypton,4 days ago
FSU has to win two of its next three games to get back to its first bowl game since 2023. It’s a hardhat weekend for FSU as they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in Acrisure Stadium (formally known as Heinz Field). This will be one of the most physical games of the year and everyone will have to bring their A effort to get the job done.