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Why V-Strom Owners Don't Care About Fancy Gadgets
By Priyan Benoy,3 days ago
Adventure motorcycles have become one of the hottest segments. What began as a relatively straightforward idea of building motorcycles that could perform well on and off the road has evolved into a segment packed with technology, with some models now rivaling cars in the electronics department. Ducati, BMW, and most recently Triumph are among such manufacturers. Amid all this commotion, Suzuki and its V-Strom family seem content playing a slightly different game. Some might call the approach vanilla, but it's a formula Suzuki has stuck with for more than two decades, and it appears to be working just fine.