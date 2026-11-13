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NeeDoh lava lamps light up Salina Christmas shopping
4 days ago
SALINA, Kan. — Two of the year's squishiest and glowiest brands share a box this Christmas, and Salina shoppers are already spotting it. Schylling, the Massachusetts toy company behind the viral NeeDoh sensory toys, also owns the Original LAVA brand. The company has packaged a full-size 14.5-inch LAVA lamp with one of three NeeDoh squishies inside the same box. The lamps come in pink and blue styles, and the boxes are marked "1 of 3 NeeDoh included" and "This lamp is not a toy."