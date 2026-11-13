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Upcountry Fiber Foundation raises $150K at charity golf tournament
By Staff,4 days ago
Upcountry Fiber Foundation raised $150,000 at its annual charity golf tournament in late October. The foundation serves as the charitable arm and permanent endowment of Upcountry Fiber, an internet service provider established by Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative and West Carolina. Upcountry Fiber Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations working in...