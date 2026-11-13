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Autumn safe driving tips from Indiana State Police
By Adams News,4 days ago
(ADAMS) – Football season is in full swing and soon Thanksgiving will be here. Fall is upon us even though the temperatures so far may not be typical. However, football rivalries and family gatherings are not the only things for which we need to prepare. Falling leaves and colder temperatures are making their appearance as well. With these changes, driving hazards are more unique to autumn than other times of the year.