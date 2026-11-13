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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane on Oswin Appollis' reduced game time at Orlando Pirates: 'Fatigue is not for me to manage'
By Steve Blues,8 days ago
Mosimane prioritises national team selection over club rotation. Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has addressed Oswin Appollis’ reduced playing minutes at Orlando Pirates this season, insisting it is not his job to manage club-level player fatigue. Speaking ahead of South Africa's 2027 AFCON qualifier against Kenya, Mosimane made it clear that he will not allow external opinions or club-level rest periods to dictate his tactical decisions. The national team is currently preparing for a vital clash against the Harambee Stars, who are led by legendary South African figure Benni McCarthy.