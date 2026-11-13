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Athletic Club playmaker Oihan Sancet sparks debate by backing Basque national team to play at a future World Cup ahead of Venezuela friendly
By Adhe Makayasa,4 days ago
Sancet has voiced his support for the Basque Country's pursuit of official footballing recognition as Jagoba Arrasate's squad began a two-day training camp at Lezama on Thursday. Saturday's fixture at San Mames marks the 90th anniversary of the first Basque Government, though fitness issues forced Aitor Fernandez, Dani Vivian and Hugo Rincon to withdraw.