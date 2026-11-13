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Francesco Pio Esposito reveals the 'double responsibility' behind his crucial Italy penalty against France
By Donny Afroni,4 days ago
Pio Esposito has quickly become the focal point of the Italian attack, and his performance against France only solidified his growing reputation. The Inter-owned forward, who has been in clinical form, notched a brace to help sink the French side. However, it was his successful penalty that carried the most emotional weight, as he stepped up to the spot following his brother Sebastiano Esposito's earlier misfortune in the contest.