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‘Man Utd couldn’t deal with Antonio Conte’ - Why ‘brilliant’ boss was snubbed as board are blamed for failure to land ex-Chelsea & Juventus manager
By Chris Burton,3 days ago
Antonio Conte would have been a “brilliant” appointment for Manchester United, Paul Parker has told GOAL, with the Red Devils’ board being blamed for overlooking a no-nonsense tactician that they “couldn’t deal with”. Having opted against moving for one former Chelsea and Tottenham boss, another is on his way into Old Trafford - with Mauricio Pochettino preparing to take the reins.