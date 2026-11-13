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Kaizer Chiefs winger Asanele Velebayi vows to keep 'improving' after first goal for club
By Steve Blues,3 days ago
Velebayi breaks duck to spark Amakhosi celebrations. Kaizer Chiefs winger Asanele Velebayi has revealed his immense satisfaction after finally recording his first goal for the club. The 23-year-old, who arrived at Naturena from Cape Town Spurs last season, has found regular minutes hard to come by during his tenure with the Glamour Boys. However, he made his presence felt on the biggest stage this weekend, coming off the bench to secure a vital victory for Fernando Da Cruz's side in a high-stakes cup environment.