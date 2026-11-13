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'A change from status quo': Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen announces bid for Senate Majority Leader
4 days ago
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, announced his candidacy for Senate Majority Leader following Democrats' sweeping win in the midterms. His bid challenges incumbent Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, who says he already has the votes to win re-election. Still, the race highlights growing divisions among Democrats that could impact the future direction of the party.