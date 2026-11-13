undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bad news for a Bayern Munich star? Jürgen Klopp is apparently planning a surprise in Germany’s starting XI
By Oliver Maywurm,4 days ago
Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp looks set to spring a surprise with his starting line-up for Friday evening's Nations League match in Serbia (8.45pm). As Bild reports, Brajan Gruda, back in the squad for the first time after a long absence, is set to start on the right wing in Belgrade. The RB Leipzig attacking midfielder looks set to get the nod over Bayern Munich's highly rated youngster Lennart Karl, who had also hoped to start.