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The Packer Bus, Kirk Cousins and the Blitz
By AC Sports,3 days ago
Cal Hutson found a green and gold Packers bus on Facebook Marketplace for $3,200, and he had a plan: a business write-off. His wife Katie had a different plan. Then the Vikings bring back Kirk Cousins for a third-round pick, Matt LaFleur calls the price "mind-blowing," and Cal digs into Cousins' record at Lambeau, where he has thrown five interceptions in his two losses. Plus both injury reports, Jordan Love's NFC Offensive Player of the Week award, a Vikings defense that blitzes 75 percent of the time, life without Josh Jacobs, and why Gary the Snail would make a great...