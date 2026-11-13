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Civic Guild's Christmas baskets program returns in Youngstown/Porter
4 days ago
Submitted by the Christmas baskets of Youngstown/Porter program. The Christmas baskets of Youngstown/Porter program will once again be serving those in need in our community. We know you have supported this program in the past and are asking you to do so again. Last year, your generosity helped 70 families – including over 125 children. We will again be providing gifts for children, nonperishable foods and gift cards for groceries or gas for each family. We plan to use much of your donated money for food/gas gift cards.