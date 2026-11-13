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HEARING SET FOR NEXT WEEK FOR ALLEGED TEEN MURDERER
By Jeff Lane,3 days ago
(Knoxville, TN)--Another court hearing has been set for Joshua Smith. The 19-year-old faces a murder charge and numerous other felonies in connection with the September shooting and death of Cecilia Hargrove in Richmond. Smith remained in a Tennessee jail cell Friday morning and is now due to go back before a judge there on Wednesday of next week. The reason for the hearing has not been specified in online court documents. Smith faces a charge of evading in Knoxville. It will be the second hearing for Smith since his capture earlier this month.
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