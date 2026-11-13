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Hallockville Inc. Receives a 2026 Preserve New York Arts + Culture: Support for Pre-Construction Studies Grant
By Chris Boyle,3 days ago
The Preservation League of NYS and the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) are thrilled to announce that Hallockville Inc. has received a 2026 Preserve New York Arts + Culture: Support for Pre-Construction Studies grant. This $16,561 grant will fund a Building Condition Report of the Hallock Homestead.