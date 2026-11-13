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What Recall Readiness Looks Like in Restaurant Operations and How Technology Can Help
4 days ago
Restaurants spend substantial time, money, and resources to build and maintain a strong food safety culture. This is especially critical after recent widespread recalls, including lettuce that was distributed to numerous restaurant locations this summer, setting records for the largest Cyclospora contamination event to date. This one incident had a massive footprint, providing a real-world example of why recall readiness must be part of restaurants’ food safety cultures.