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New York Among Best Places to Live for Lung Health, Study Finds
By Chris Boyle,3 days ago
New research ranks New York the 5th healthiest state in the US for lung health. This COPD Awareness Month, home hospital bed manufacturer Opera Beds has updated its annual lung health study, analyzing six factors, including smoking rates, air pollution, toxic chemical releases, and humidity, to rank all 50 states. The research also looks at how COPD rates have changed across the US over the past five years.
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