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HIA-LI's 16th Annual Women's Leadership Conference to Explore the Power of Leadership, Legacy, and Purpose
By Chris Boyle,3 days ago
What does it mean to be a successful leader? Is it measured by professional accomplishments, the barriers overcome, or the lasting difference made in the lives of others?. These questions will help shape the conversation when hundreds of Long Island business and community leaders gather for HIA-LI's 16th Annual Women's Leadership Conference, themed "Lead with Legacy, Live with Passion," on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM at the Hilton Long Island, 598 Broadhollow Road, Melville. Registration begins at 7:30 AM.