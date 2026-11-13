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'No war, no peace' situation between US and Iran 'cannot continue', Iraqi FM says
3 days ago
In an interview with FRANCE 24, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said the "no war and no peace" situation in the region "cannot continue". He also said that closing all but two border crossings with Iran, as Washington demands, was "not possible". Finally, he confirmed that Iraqi oil now is now flowing through the Strait of Hormuz under US protection.