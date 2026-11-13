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When you should use Google’s AI for search — and when you should skip it
By Washington post,3 days ago
After years of Google trying to force-feed AI to me in web search, I have to admit that I’ve developed a taste for it – on some plates and in limited servings. Based on how thoroughly “AI Overview” results have taken over Google, the company clearly sees AI as central to virtually every aspect of making sense of the web. You, however, are under no obligation to follow Google’s lead – or to use it at all, since such search competitors as Microsoft’s Bing and the privacy-focused DuckDuckGo still focus on traditional web links.