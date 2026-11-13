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The Freedom Caucus is a little too free now
By Hayes Brown,4 days ago
This is a dark time for House Republicans. When the 120th Congress convenes in January, Republicans will hold fewer seats than at any time in the past 30 years. On Tuesday, they selected Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio to lead them into the future — which means a co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus has evolved from tea-party insurgent to avatar of the establishment. Quite the journey.