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Madison City Council threatens police oversight board's reach
By Enjoyiana Nururdin,4 days ago
The Cap Times is an independent newsroom serving Madison and Wisconsin. Sign up for the Morning Update to receive news in your inbox each morning. Conflicts between members of Madison’s City Council and the city’s Police Civilian Oversight Board continue with dueling appointments to the police monitor’s office and an alder’s proposal to suspend the board’s activities altogether.
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